Power puzzles in GDP: Energy consumption falls despite growth numbers

There are some apparent paradoxes visible in the data from the first quarter of 2025-26 (Q1FY26). The gross domestic product (GDP) delivered a positive surprise with 7.8 per cent year-on-year (Y-o-Y) growth. But electricity consumption fell 1.5 per cent Y-o-Y, a drawdown not seen since the Covid lockdowns.

At first glance, the GDP data would seem overstated. Power consumption, which is metered, correlates closely with economic activity and is likely to be more accurate than GDP calculations. But there may be another explanation, one that indicates future challenges for the power sector.

High rainfall meant there were only 12 days