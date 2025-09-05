Friday, September 05, 2025 | 11:00 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Opinion / Columns / Power puzzles in GDP: Energy consumption falls despite growth numbers

Power puzzles in GDP: Energy consumption falls despite growth numbers

At first glance, the GDP data would seem overstated. Power consumption, which is metered, correlates closely with economic activity and is likely to be more accurate than GDP calculations

electricity, power sector
premium

One consequence of climate change is wild weather patterns. Power demand volatility is related to weather volatility. | Illustration: Binay Sinha

Devangshu Datta Mumbai
4 min read Last Updated : Sep 05 2025 | 10:59 PM IST

Listen to This Article

There are some apparent paradoxes visible in the data from the first quarter of 2025-26 (Q1FY26). The gross domestic product (GDP) delivered a positive surprise with 7.8 per cent year-on-year (Y-o-Y) growth. But electricity consumption fell 1.5 per cent Y-o-Y, a drawdown not seen since the Covid lockdowns. 
At first glance, the GDP data would seem overstated. Power consumption, which is metered, correlates closely with economic activity and is likely to be more accurate than GDP calculations. But there may be another explanation, one that indicates future challenges for the power sector. 
High rainfall meant there were only 12 days
Disclaimer: These are personal views of the writer. They do not necessarily reflect the opinion of www.business-standard.com or the Business Standard newspaper
Topics : power demand forecast Power consumption GDP growth solar power Power Sector BS Opinion
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon