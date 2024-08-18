Producer held liable for faulty tiles

Jamnabhai Arjanbhai Ghedia purchased 62 boxes of 36 x 36 inch snow-white coloured vitrified tiles manufactured by

H & R Johnson India. They were purchased from Patel Granite for renovating Ghedia’s home.



The tiles developed cuts and scratches. Ghedia attributed these to the product being substandard. He complained to the manufacturer. He also approached the Central Glass and Ceramic Research Institute, Jadavpur, Kolkata, for examining the tiles. The report, signed by Dr S N Mishra, the scientist in charge at the Institute, opined that the tiles were substandard.



The manufacturer refused to resolve Ghedia’s grievance on the ground