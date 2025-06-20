Proteas' WTC win is redemption for unsung black players who went before

On May 10, 1994, Nelson Mandela skipped his own inauguration parties. Instead, he sat among a largely Black crowd at Ellis Park, watching South Africa play Zambia in football. “I wanted our people to know how much I appreciated the sacrifices made by our athletes during the boycott,” he said. A year later, at the same stadium, he walked onto a rugby pitch wearing a Springbok jersey — an apartheid-era symbol — and handed the World Cup to a stunned Francois Pienaar.

It was a gesture loaded with grace, timing, and vision. Mandela knew: In a country broken by race