Sensex (0.63%)
69296.14 + 431.02
Nifty (0.81%)
20855.10 + 168.30
Nifty Midcap (0.47%)
44122.90 + 204.30
Nifty Smallcap (0.27%)
6716.50 + 18.00
Nifty Bank (1.25%)
47012.25 + 580.85
Heatmap

Public procurement for Make in India

Strategic use of government purchases is the need of the hour if India is to achieve manufacturing success

india uk trade
Premium

ILLUSTRATION: AJAY MOHANTY

Ajay Shankar
5 min read Last Updated : Dec 05 2023 | 10:06 PM IST
Follow Us
India had a formidable team for the international negotiations that led to the World Trade Organization (WTO) Agreement. One of their major achievements was in keeping “government procurement” out of India’s market opening commitments. This was considered worth fighting for, as it was felt that the government should have the freedom to use its market power as a large buyer of goods and services for its national policy objectives. The creation and nurturing of national capacities were development goals that could be pursued through this exclusion from the general market opening deal, which was the central part of the WTO agreement.

This instrument, however, was not used, and its existence receded from consciousness as policy orientation changed with the economic reforms
Disclaimer: These are personal views of the writer. They do not necessarily reflect the opinion of www.business-standard.com or the Business Standard newspaper

Also Read

India faces queries from WTO on PMGKAY extension and rice export ban

India opposes environment deliverable at WTO ministerial conference

India to advocate for food security, WTO reforms at upcoming Geneva meeting

India is rapidly resolving trade disputes: What does that mean for the WTO?

Opaque WTO dispute talks a concern for India, South Africa, and Egypt

PM Gati Shakti for ease of living

COP28 and the coal question

Has China peaked?

Has the fallout from the Pannun incident really been capped?

'Trade Day' at COP28: To deliberate on policy options for climate action

Topics : World Trade Organization goods procurement PLI scheme

First Published: Dec 05 2023 | 10:06 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayLatest News LiveGTA 6 Trailer launchAnimal Movie Box Office Collection Day 3Delhi AQI TodayBihar Board Exam Dates 2024India vs Australia Playing 11Gold-Silver Price TodayCyclone Michaung

Elections 2023

Chhattisgarh polls: Congress will win over 75 seats, says CM Bhupesh BaghelAssembly elections result 2023: Time, when and where to watch, and more

Technology News

OnePlus 12 to come in three colours, might get wood-grain textured variantGenerative AI, data analytics driving online retail momentum, say experts

India News

Weather Update today 24 Nov: IMD predicts heavy rain in many statesUttarakhand tunnel collapse: Rescue team to start drilling at 11 am today

Economy News

India could miss planned divestment targets by more than half this yearSBI set to increase interest rate after RBI's higher risk weight norms
To read the full story, subscribe to BS Premium now, at just Rs 249/ month.

Key stories on business-standard.com are available only to BS Premium subscribers.

Register to read more on Business-Standard.com
Continue
BROWSE STOCK COMPANIES
TRENDING NOW
TOP SEARCHED COMPANIES
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceHome Loan CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthorPolitics News
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration numberCompliance
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom Payment
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTRajasthan ElectionsTelangana ElectionsMadhya Pradesh ElectionsChhattisgarh ElectionsMizoram ElectionsAssembly Election 2023Lok Sabha Election 2024Budget
SPORTSAsian Games 2023ICC World Cup 2023World Cup 2023 ScheduleWorld Cup 2023 Points Table
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon