Public procurement for Make in India

India had a formidable team for the international negotiations that led to the World Trade Organization (WTO) Agreement. One of their major achievements was in keeping “government procurement” out of India’s market opening commitments. This was considered worth fighting for, as it was felt that the government should have the freedom to use its market power as a large buyer of goods and services for its national policy objectives. The creation and nurturing of national capacities were development goals that could be pursued through this exclusion from the general market opening deal, which was the central part of the WTO agreement.

This instrument, however, was not used, and its existence receded from consciousness as policy orientation changed with the economic reforms