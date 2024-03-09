Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             

Push for Modi 4.0

Leaders with 'mileage' believe they can overcome age and vintage. Think Xi, Biden, Trump, going ahead Erdogan and Putin, and now, we have sufficient evidence to say, Narendra Modi

Narendra Modi, Modi
Premium

Photo: Bloomberg

Shekhar Gupta
6 min read Last Updated : Mar 09 2024 | 9:30 AM IST
If I said to you that the frenetic pace of Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s travels, inaugurations, foundation-stone laying and speech-making in distant places marks the launch of the campaign for the general elections, you would most certainly ask me, “So what’s the big deal? Don’t we all know the campaign is on? After all, the elections are just weeks away.”

Good question. Except the campaign we are talking about is not for 2024. That, the Modi-Shah Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) considers as signed, sealed, locked in its vault. The campaign we are talking about is for 2029. And that is
Disclaimer: These are personal views of the writer. They do not necessarily reflect the opinion of www.business-standard.com or the Business Standard newspaper

Also Read

Highlights: Cong, BRS have an alliance built on basis of scams, says PM

Rajya Sabha polls highlights: BJP wins 8 seats out of 10 in UP

LS polls highlights: Cong's poll body meets to finalise candidates

LS polls highlights: Had apologised to PM, says Pragya after ticket denied

LS polls highlights: Cong releases 1st list, Rahul to contest from Wayanad

Preserving the magic

Mandates and swings

A wiser world after Covid

PLI: Propelling India towards 'atmanirbhar' future in pharma and meditech

Best of BS Opinion: What's behind the US market disconnect? & more

Topics : Narendra Modi BS Opinion NATIONAL INTEREST Lok Sabha elections

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Mar 09 2024 | 9:30 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Live UpdatesStocks To Watch TodayLatest News LiveMaha Shivratri 2024International Women's Day 2024Stock Market HolidayGold Price TodayIND vs ENG 5th Test Day 2 LIVE SCOREPM Modi | LPG cylinder pricesBudget 2024
To read the full story, subscribe to BS Premium now, at just Rs 249/ month.

Key stories on business-standard.com are available only to BS Premium subscribers.

Register to read more on Business-Standard.com
Continue
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon