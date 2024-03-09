Push for Modi 4.0

If I said to you that the frenetic pace of Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s travels, inaugurations, foundation-stone laying and speech-making in distant places marks the launch of the campaign for the general elections, you would most certainly ask me, “So what’s the big deal? Don’t we all know the campaign is on? After all, the elections are just weeks away.”

Good question. Except the campaign we are talking about is not for 2024. That, the Modi-Shah Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) considers as signed, sealed, locked in its vault. The campaign we are talking about is for 2029. And that is