close

Unsubscribe to continue

This is a subscriber only feature Subscribe Now to get daily updates on WhatsApp

Quest for value chains and exports

There are critical shortcomings in India's export policy that need to be tackled to expand its share of goods trade. Here are three suggestions that merit consideration

Shankar Acharya
trade, export, import
Premium

6 min read Last Updated : Apr 12 2023 | 10:21 PM IST
Follow Us
In her excellent article last week, Amita Batra posed the thought-provoking question: “Who will India trade with?” (Business Standard, April 6, 2023). The thrust of her argument was that global merchandise trade was getting increasingly consolidated into three mega-regional trading blocs: North America, European Union (EU) and ASEAN-East Asia.
What is more, in the first two, in response to growing US-China trade conflicts, the Covid pandemic, the war in Ukraine and climate change considerations, “selective and exclusionary trade policies”, in apparent contradiction to the most-favoured-nation (MFN) principle of WTO, were gaining ground at the expense of developing and the least developed nations. In ASEAN-East Asia, two mega-regional trade agreements, the Regional Comprehensive Economic Partnership (RCEP) and Comprehensive and Progressive Trans-Pacific Partnership (CPTPP), though WTO-compatible, were steadily deepening economic in
Or

Also Read

Metal stocks: Will export duty rollback help?

Rajasthan is making efforts to achieve Rs 1 trn exports target: REPC chief

Centre to come up with a single trade body to promote exports: Report

Online monitoring portal to give 'Districts as Export Hubs' plan a leg-up

How reliable is India's China trade data?

Democratic capitalism in peril?

Growth, Budget and macro balances

Will 2023 be any better?

Britain and Rishi Sunak

Cloudy prospects for India's youth

Is SHE enterprise an oxymoron?

Ensuring scrutiny by Parliament

Consumer sentiments fall short

Sedition, repression and the Constitution

Reducing inflation without raising interest rates

Topics : trade | Export

First Published: Apr 12 2023 | 10:21 PM IST

Latest News

View More

Premium

The TikTok challenge

Image
4 min read
Premium

The RBI lowers its volume

Image
5 min read
Premium

Food for thought

Image
5 min read
Premium

Broadcasting as a public good

Image
5 min read
Premium

Taxing capital: Withdrawal of debt LTCG benefits should have been debated

Image
4 min read

Most Popular

View More

Premium

The TikTok challenge

Image
4 min read
Premium

The RBI lowers its volume

Image
5 min read
Premium

The lure of local media

Image
5 min read
Premium

Will the global economy bend or break?

Image
7 min read
Premium

The Parikh committee's logic for proposed gas policy

Image
5 min read
To read the full story, subscribe to BS Premium now, at just Rs 249/ month.

Key stories on business-standard.com are available only to BS Premium subscribers. Already a BS Premium subscriber?LOGIN NOW

Register to read more on Business-Standard.com
Continue
Business Standard
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionPoliticsTechnologySpecialsPersonal FinanceLatest NewsToday's PaperEventsAuthorEducationIncome Tax Calculator
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationComplianceList of our GST registration number
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREAssistanceE-PaperManage My AccountMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom PaymentDelete My Account
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiBS MotoringBS BooksB2B ConnectiPhoneiPadandroidMobile Browser
EVENTBudgetBudget with BSAssembly Elections 2023My Budget
SPORTSIPL 2023Cricket News
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
Facebook IconTwitter IconLinkedIN IconYouTube IconTelegram IconRSS Icon