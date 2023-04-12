Quest for value chains and exports

What is more, in the first two, in response to growing US-China trade conflicts, the Covid pandemic, the war in Ukraine and climate change considerations, “selective and exclusionary trade policies”, in apparent contradiction to the most-favoured-nation (MFN) principle of WTO, were gaining ground at the expense of developing and the least developed nations. In ASEAN-East Asia, two mega-regional trade agreements, the Regional Comprehensive Economic Partnership (RCEP) and Comprehensive and Progressive Trans-Pacific Partnership (CPTPP), though WTO-compatible, were steadily deepening economic in

In her excellent article last week, Amita Batra posed the thought-provoking question: “Who will India trade with?” (Business Standard, April 6, 2023). The thrust of her argument was that global merchandise trade was getting increasingly consolidated into three mega-regional trading blocs: North America, European Union (EU) and ASEAN-East Asia.