Rahul Gandhi's caste census: Will the Congress gain from OBC politics?

Disclaimer: These are personal views of the writer. They do not necessarily reflect the opinion of www.business-standard.com or the Business Standard newspaper
Bihar's caste survey and Rahul Gandhi's electoral promise of a caste census signal the return of Other Backward Classes (OBC) politics. Whether the attempted Mandal 2.0 will lead to a political paradigm shift is yet unclear. However, the Congress party is distinctly moving away from its silence on naming caste in Indian politics.
Will Rahul Gandhi's rooting for the caste census and linking it to reservations fritter away the acceptance he gained across all sections of society during