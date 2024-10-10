Ratan Tata: India's business icon and visionary who saw the future

For doubters that business can be a primary source of good, they just need to reflect on Ratan Tata. He symbolised precisely this. He was obsessed with the long-term value of Brand Tata and the group’s stakeholder orientation rather than mere shareholder benefit. Enterprise and business in the West — and increasingly in India – have morphed into exercises of navel gazing into valuations, net present value of cash flows, and market capitalisation. This western capitalist system is either already broke, or surely heading to be broke soon. In the Shanti Parva of our Mahabharata, Bhishma advises