RBI's cautious stance could cost growth, bold rate cuts need of the hour

With consumer price index (CPI)-based inflation dropping to 3.16 per cent in April and likely to fall below 3 per cent in May, is the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) — through its Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) — falling behind the curve again? The RBI has historically been a poor predictor of inflation. It was slow to reduce the repo rate from 6.5 per cent throughout 2024 and has only now started to ease it slowly, with 25 basis point cuts in both February and April. Meanwhile, the real repo rate now stands at an exceedingly high +2.84 percentage points.