Reclaiming India's past

It is said that a country that forgets its past does not have a future. India has a continuous civilisational stream stretching back to the very edges of human history. It is a stream that has been nourished and enriched by encounters with different peoples and cultures. It is today a colourful tapestry woven with multiple strands, each adding its own colour and texture. While there have been, and always will be, attempts to pick out one strand or another as pre-eminent, the reality is that each strand draws its strength, even its identity, as part of the whole. Pull out one strand, and the whole weave starts unravelling.