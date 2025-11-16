Reform lending to low-income households to strengthen credit systems

India has built a powerful last-mile credit engine, yet four shocks in 15 years — the Andhra Pradesh crisis (2010), demonetisation (2016), Covid (2020) and a slowdown since early 2024 — have repeatedly forced abrupt lending cuts and household distress. The solution is clear: Move from stop–start cycles to reliable and continuous access to formal credit for low-income households. To get there, there is a case for three changes: Harmonise the bank-shadow bank partnership architecture (and sharpen priority sector lending or PSL), diversify liabilities of non-banking financial companies (NBFCs) beyond banks, and replace blunt borrower caps with credible