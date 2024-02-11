Sensex (    %)
                        
Nifty (    %)
                        
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                        
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                        
Nifty Bank (    %)
                        

Regulations to climate risk: Managing challenges in a complex banking world

Banks must move beyond being transaction platforms to act as facilitators guiding customers

atm transactions
Premium

As banks move beyond being transaction platforms to act as facilitators guiding customers, assurance functions must keep up

Lily VaderaHimanish Chaudhuri
3 min read Last Updated : Feb 11 2024 | 9:51 PM IST

Listen to This Article

A dynamic financial services landscape leads banks to transition from traditional transaction-focused models to a more customer-centric approaches. The changes are prompting banks to align their strategies and operating models to drive sustainable growth and profitability.

Real-time data exchange within banks strengthens risk selection and operational efficiency, while consolidating diverse financial services on a user-friendly platform ensures personalised customer experience. Scalability and reliability are crucial for robust data management. Banks must take a proactive stance to ensure the lawful processing of personal data, adopt more sophisticated approaches for risk-weighted assets’ calculations, and meet new requirements on capital floors. Embracing digital solutions,
Disclaimer: These are personal views of the writer. They do not necessarily reflect the opinion of www.business-standard.com or the Business Standard newspaper

Also Read

Hitachi Payment Services launches India's first-ever UPI-ATM with NPCI

You can now withdraw cash from ATM using UPI: Here's how this will work

Telangana Congress launches 'Kalleshwaram ATM' campaign against BRS govt

AGS Transact Technologies receives an order for 1,350 ATMs from SBI

UPI-based ATMs will not replace conventional ATMs; both will co-exist

How about a White Paper on Vision 2047?

What's in store for 'India's most sincere bank'?

3 defining political blunders

Addressing the land question: Focus on equity

India's true manufacturing rival is Vietnam, not China

Topics : Climate Change BS Opinion Banking ATM

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Feb 11 2024 | 9:51 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Live UpdatesStocks To Watch TodayArticle 370 TrailerLatest News LiveGold-Silver Price TodayBharat Ratna AwardHappy Chocolate Day 2024Zomato Share PriceICC U19 World Cup 2024 FinalBudget 2024
To read the full story, subscribe to BS Premium now, at just Rs 249/ month.

Key stories on business-standard.com are available only to BS Premium subscribers.

Register to read more on Business-Standard.com
Continue
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon