Reorienting its policy towards West Asia, chasing the Hindu vote at home

Is there something decidedly odd about Prime Minister Narendra Modi's attempts to woo the Muslim world even as his domestic push for Hindutva reaches its high point?

At home, the orchestration of national celebrations around the Ram Temple at Ayodhya is hurtling the polity towards the creation of a majoritarian Hindu nation. At the same time, overtures are being made to Muslims.

Prime Minister Modi has urged the entire nation to celebrate the consecration of the Ram Temple at Ayodhya on January 22 by lighting a "Ram Jyoti" (a lamp in honour of Ram) at home. Describing the event as