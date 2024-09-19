Restoring river ecosystems vital to ensuring economic stability in India

The paradox of environmental preservation and urban development has been discussed more times than one can count. Often, the dialogue ends with impassioned speeches calling for harmony with nature and greater responsibility in our actions. However, as the climate crisis intensifies, the speeches have turned into tales of caution, riddled with warnings.

In the past few months, as the monsoon swept across the country, the alarming rise in incidents of rivers flooding into cities has highlighted the urgency of the issue. The consequences of urban encroachment on rivers are dire, as seen in the recent floods in