Business Standard
Home / Opinion / Columns / Restoring river ecosystems vital to ensuring economic stability in India

Restoring river ecosystems vital to ensuring economic stability in India

River basin conservation also strongly influences the attainment of broader goals related to environmental conservation, climate change mitigation, and sustainable development

Namami Gange, Water conditioin India, River water
Premium

Credit: X/ @cleanganganmcg

Amit KapoorBibek Debroy
5 min read Last Updated : Sep 19 2024 | 12:14 AM IST
The paradox of environmental preservation and urban development has been discussed more times than one can count. Often, the dialogue ends with impassioned speeches calling for harmony with nature and greater responsibility in our actions. However, as the climate crisis intensifies, the speeches have turned into tales of caution, riddled with warnings.

In the past few months, as the monsoon swept across the country, the alarming rise in incidents of rivers flooding into cities has highlighted the urgency of the issue. The consequences of urban encroachment on rivers are dire, as seen in the recent floods in
Disclaimer: These are personal views of the writer. They do not necessarily reflect the opinion of www.business-standard.com or the Business Standard newspaper

What you get on BS Premium?

  • Unlock 30+ premium stories daily hand-picked by our editors, across devices on browser and app.
  • Pick your 5 favourite companies, get a daily email with all news updates on them.
  • Full access to our intuitive epaper - clip, save, share articles from any device; newspaper archives from 2006.
  • Preferential invites to Business Standard events.
  • Curated newsletters on markets, personal finance, policy & politics, start-ups, technology, and more.
VIEW ALL FAQs

Need More Information - write to us at assist@bsmail.in

HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon