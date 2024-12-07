Business Standard
Home / Opinion / Columns / Return of bad ideas & missing reformers: Steel lobbying and lost reforms

Return of bad ideas & missing reformers: Steel lobbying and lost reforms

There are three perfectly timed triggers for this week's column: Old, povertarian instincts are back; the steel industry lobbying for more import duties; and the absence of reformers like A D Shroff

steel
Premium

Bloomberg Photo

Shekhar Gupta
7 min read Last Updated : Dec 07 2024 | 9:30 AM IST

Listen to This Article

There are three perfectly timed triggers for this week’s National Interest. First, the easy virality of a social media post mixing up India’s gross domestic product (GDP) with the wealth (as determined by market capitalisation) of its billionaires and talking about how it exposes the stark inequalities in our society.
 
Some really, really smart people fell for it. All good people, after all, have their hearts in the right place. India’s inequalities are deep, wide, and in many ways getting worse. So, what is the argument?
 
It is just that GDP is the sum of all national income in a
Disclaimer: These are personal views of the writer. They do not necessarily reflect the opinion of www.business-standard.com or the Business Standard newspaper
Topics : BS Opinion Steel growth import duties market capitalisation

What you get on BS Premium?

  • Unlock 30+ premium stories daily hand-picked by our editors, across devices on browser and app.
  • Pick your 5 favourite companies, get a daily email with all news updates on them.
  • Full access to our intuitive epaper - clip, save, share articles from any device; newspaper archives from 2006.
  • Preferential invites to Business Standard events.
  • Curated newsletters on markets, personal finance, policy & politics, start-ups, technology, and more.
VIEW ALL FAQs

Need More Information - write to us at assist@bsmail.in

HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon