Return of 'coalition dharma'

The biggest takeaway from the last month appears to be that Indian policy making is back in the age of coalitions. So far, the National Democratic Alliance’s (NDA’s) pivotal constituents — the Telugu Desam Party (TDP) of N Chandrababu Naidu and the Janata Dal (United) of Nitish Kumar — have largely laid low and made few demands of Prime Minister Narendra Modi. The Prime Minister has chosen to emphasise continuity in governance by reappointing much of his Cabinet. But it is far from certain how long this honeymoon will continue.

The ministries allocated to the coalition partners may be of interest.