Revving up arms sales: 4 strategies to accelerate India's defence exports

Ministry of Defence (MoD) data indicates that India’s defence exports reached a record Rs 22,000 crore ($2.63 billion) in 2023-24. This amounts to a startling 31-fold growth over the past decade since 2013-14. Exports growth is showing no signs of diminishing either. Rather, exports have risen 32.5 per cent over the previous financial year (2022-23). And in the first quarter of 2024-25, defence exports surged to Rs 6,915 crore — a 78 per cent increase over the Rs 3,885 crore exported in the same period the previous year.

Last Monday, defence exports got another boost. An Indian