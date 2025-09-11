Thursday, September 11, 2025 | 10:26 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Opinion / Columns / Rewiring public procurement for innovation faces single-vendor hurdle

Rewiring public procurement for innovation faces single-vendor hurdle

For RDI to deliver fully, it must be backed by reforms in public procurement to actively support locally developed products

Research and Devlopment
premium

Scale comes from opening R&D to startups, industry, academia, and individuals, bringing unmatched breadth.

Ajay Kumar - New Delhi
5 min read Last Updated : Sep 11 2025 | 10:24 PM IST

Listen to This Article

The recently launched ₹1 trillion Research, Development and Innovation (RDI) Scheme signals a historic shift in India’s innovation policy. For the first time, private sector innovation is at the centre, with funds channelled through a special-purpose fund and deployed by professional managers via concessional loans, equity, and a fund-of-funds structure. 
Until now, R&D spending largely flowed to public institutions, which laid the nation’s scientific foundations. The new approach taps the innovative energy of over a billion people — far beyond a few thousand government scientists—ushering in a 3S revolution: Scale, Speed, and Spend. 
Scale comes from opening R&D to startups,
Disclaimer: These are personal views of the writer. They do not necessarily reflect the opinion of www.business-standard.com or the Business Standard newspaper
Topics : Innovation India's R&D spending public procurement policy Make in India BS Opinion
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon