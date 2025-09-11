Rewiring public procurement for innovation faces single-vendor hurdle

The recently launched ₹1 trillion Research, Development and Innovation (RDI) Scheme signals a historic shift in India’s innovation policy. For the first time, private sector innovation is at the centre, with funds channelled through a special-purpose fund and deployed by professional managers via concessional loans, equity, and a fund-of-funds structure.

Until now, R&D spending largely flowed to public institutions, which laid the nation’s scientific foundations. The new approach taps the innovative energy of over a billion people — far beyond a few thousand government scientists—ushering in a 3S revolution: Scale, Speed, and Spend.

Scale comes from opening R&D to startups,