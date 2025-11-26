Wednesday, November 26, 2025 | 10:49 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Opinion / Columns / Rising women-focused cash schemes pose tough fiscal, political calls

Rising women-focused cash schemes pose tough fiscal, political calls

Bihar's last-minute scheme reflects a broader shift toward unconditional transfers, even as many states run revenue deficits and debt levels climb

The micro-ATM channel has held its own despite growth in digital payments and pricing not being raised micro atm mini atm cash withdrawl
premium

At some stage, the central and state transfers can also be consolidated. There are various possibilities.

Rajesh Kumar
5 min read Last Updated : Nov 26 2025 | 10:43 PM IST

Listen to This Article

The Mukhyamantri Mahila Rojgar Yojana was widely seen as a key factor behind the National Democratic Alliance’s (NDA’s) thumping victory in Bihar this month. Under the scheme, eligible women were given ₹10,000 to start a business, with the possibility of another ₹200,000 worth of assistance. Chief Minister Nitish Kumar deserves credit for taking several steps to empower women over the years, and it would be unfair to conclude that a single scheme, announced at the last minute, tilted the balance in NDA’s favour. In fact, according to one analysis, three of the five Assembly seats with the highest
Disclaimer: These are personal views of the writer. They do not necessarily reflect the opinion of www.business-standard.com or the Business Standard newspaper
Topics : BS Opinion women empowerment indian politics
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon