Business Standard
Home / Opinion / Columns / Risk of another US port worker strike looming threat for exporters

Risk of another US port worker strike looming threat for exporters

In India, the trade union movement is very fragmented and at its weakest since independence. So, the fears of workers disrupting critical activities like port operations are very low

Trade, container, Goods Train
Premium

(Photo: Shutterstock)

TNC Rajagopalan
3 min read Last Updated : Oct 06 2024 | 11:24 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Last week, trade uncertainties mounted as hostilities in West Asia escalated, and port workers in the south-east and east coasts of the United States (US) went on strike. Towards the weekend, the striking workers decided to get back to work easing the anxieties of Indian exporters but the situation in West Asia remained tense, although there were slim hopes that the main combatants would step back from the brink.
 
Unlike the West Asia crisis that has the potential to hurt the trading interests of all the countries more or less equally, any disruption in the port operations
Disclaimer: These are personal views of the writer. They do not necessarily reflect the opinion of www.business-standard.com or the Business Standard newspaper
Topics : United States West Asia BS Opinion Export growth

What you get on BS Premium?

  • Unlock 30+ premium stories daily hand-picked by our editors, across devices on browser and app.
  • Pick your 5 favourite companies, get a daily email with all news updates on them.
  • Full access to our intuitive epaper - clip, save, share articles from any device; newspaper archives from 2006.
  • Preferential invites to Business Standard events.
  • Curated newsletters on markets, personal finance, policy & politics, start-ups, technology, and more.
VIEW ALL FAQs

Need More Information - write to us at assist@bsmail.in

HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon