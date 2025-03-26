Mandating storage for rooftop solar may backfire without clarity

Rooftop solar (RTS) has gained significant momentum in India following the launch of the PM Surya Ghar Muft Bijli Yojana (PM Yojana). Before the scheme, cumulative RTS installations stood at 11.07 Gw, but in the past year alone, 5.21 Gw has been added, predominantly in the residential sector.

However, as solar penetration increases, concerns about grid stability, reliability, intermittency, and local over-injection are growing. In response, the Ministry of Power issued an advisory urging distribution companies (discoms) to consider mandating two-hour storage with RTS. Although later clarified by the Central Electricity Authority (CEA) as “guidance”, this could become a mandatory