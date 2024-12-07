Roughhousing in Karnataka: BJP's deepest division in the opposition

In more than half a dozen states, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) is in the Opposition.

In Jharkhand it has been out of power for five years, but it robustly criticises the Jharkhand Mukti Morcha, the ruling party, regularly, focusing on deficiencies in governance and delivery. In West Bengal, despite periodic internal differences among leaders on how the Mamata Banerjee-led Trinamool Congress government should be targeted, the Opposition is fierce. In Punjab, it is yet to emerge as a significant Opposition voice. It tries in Delhi.

But wherever it is in the Opposition, nowhere is the party as much at