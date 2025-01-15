Business Standard

Wednesday, January 15, 2025 | 11:08 PM ISTEN Hindi

Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Opinion / Columns / Safeguarding groundwater: Sustainable solutions for urban water crises

Safeguarding groundwater: Sustainable solutions for urban water crises

According to the Annual Groundwater Quality Report 2024 by Central Ground Water Board, 20% of groundwater samples from across India exceeded the safe nitrate concentration limit of 45 mg/litre

Ground water
Premium

Image: Shutterstock

Amit Kapoor
5 min read Last Updated : Jan 15 2025 | 11:04 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Water is in constant motion — melting, evaporating, condensing, and circulating through the Earth’s systems, never static. As part of this natural cycle, water seeps into the soil, accumulating in underground reservoirs that supply vital groundwater resources. During the 20th century, advancements in water well drilling, pumping technology, energy access, and geological knowledge facilitated the rapid extraction of larger quantities of groundwater. Groundwater, therefore, became a critical pillar supporting human well-being and economic development, yet it remains widely misunderstood, undervalued, and poorly managed. Today, nearly 50 per cent of the world’s urban population relies on this invisible yet indispensable resource.
Disclaimer: These are personal views of the writer. They do not necessarily reflect the opinion of www.business-standard.com or the Business Standard newspaper
Topics : BS Opinion groundwater Water Level

What you get on BS Premium?

  • Unlock 30+ premium stories daily hand-picked by our editors, across devices on browser and app.
  • Pick your 5 favourite companies, get a daily email with all news updates on them.
  • Full access to our intuitive epaper - clip, save, share articles from any device; newspaper archives from 2006.
  • Preferential invites to Business Standard events.
  • Curated newsletters on markets, personal finance, policy & politics, start-ups, technology, and more.
VIEW ALL FAQs

Need More Information - write to us at assist@bsmail.in

HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon