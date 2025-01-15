Safeguarding groundwater: Sustainable solutions for urban water crises

Water is in constant motion — melting, evaporating, condensing, and circulating through the Earth’s systems, never static. As part of this natural cycle, water seeps into the soil, accumulating in underground reservoirs that supply vital groundwater resources. During the 20th century, advancements in water well drilling, pumping technology, energy access, and geological knowledge facilitated the rapid extraction of larger quantities of groundwater. Groundwater, therefore, became a critical pillar supporting human well-being and economic development, yet it remains widely misunderstood, undervalued, and poorly managed. Today, nearly 50 per cent of the world’s urban population relies on this invisible yet indispensable resource.