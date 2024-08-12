Safety essential for sustainable growth

India’s rise as a manufacturing hub has been significantly influenced by geopolitical shifts, with businesses around the world seeking to diversify their supply chains. However, the foundation for this transformation was laid well before these global changes, notably with the launch of the “Make in India” initiative in 2014. This programme was designed to rejuvenate the manufacturing sector by promoting innovation and positioning India as a global leader in production. Central to this initiative are several supportive government policies, including the production-linked incentive schemes, simplified regulatory processes, a focus on infrastructure development, and an emphasis on skill