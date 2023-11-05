close
Sensex (0.44%)
64363.78 + 282.88
Nifty (0.51%)
19230.60 + 97.35
Nifty Smallcap (1.31%)
6011.35 + 77.95
Nifty Midcap (0.70%)
39587.40 + 274.95
Nifty Bank (0.70%)
43318.25 + 301.05
Heatmap

Savour the joys of delayed gratification

Practise Pay Now Buy Later (PNBL). Invest a few thousand rupees each month and buy the item by redeeming your investments upon reaching the required amount

investments, mutual funds
Premium

Representative Image

Harsh Roongta
4 min read Last Updated : Nov 5 2023 | 9:31 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

It was October 2000. The start-up I had co-founded six months ago was in trouble. The original plan to become an online Direct Selling Agent (DSA) for car loans (clients compared and chose from competitive online car loan quotations) had not worked as anticipated. We were forced to pivot the model and become online DSAs for credit cards. This took off well and helped the start-up survive.

While I understood why credit cards were popular among individuals, I always wondered why
Follow our WhatsApp channel
Disclaimer: These are personal views of the writer. They do not necessarily reflect the opinion of www.business-standard.com or the Business Standard newspaper

Also Read

Want to UPI now and pay later? Here's how to do UPI with less balance

Google Pay allows UPI payments using RuPay credit cards; check details here

Nifty holding above key DMAs, to make new high on breakout from this hurdle

What are cashback credit cards? Which are the best ones? How to pick?

Bank credit growth to dip to 13-13.5% this year from 15.9% in FY23: CRISIL

Treading the AI path sensibly

'Risk-on' for markets

Green finance market size could be $5.6 trn by 2047

Let bankers play like Rahul Dravid

WCO-IAPH guidelines for customs, ports released

Topics : Credit cards Banking Investment

First Published: Nov 5 2023 | 9:31 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayLatest News LiveTitan Company Q2 ResultFind N3 Flip ReviewGold-Silver Price TodayIndigo Q2 ResultKoffee with Karan, Episode 2NZ vs PAK Playing 11World Sandwich Day 2023

Elections 2023

Nomination filing process for Telangana assembly polls begins on Nov 3Mizoram polls: 7,671 exercise franchise through home voting, postal ballots

World Cup 2023

Cricket World Cup 2023 NED vs AFG Playing 11, pitch report, live streamingTop five run-getters and wicket-takers in ICC Cricket World Cup 2023

India News

Jal Jivan Mission scam: ED raids in Rajasthan linked money laundering caseGovt sends notice to Apple about 'state-sponsored attacks' alert on iPhones

Economy News

70-hour workweek: Here's why Murthy's suggestion won't help India growNon-compliance of safety issues may lead to trade barriers: Labour secy
To read the full story, subscribe to BS Premium now, at just Rs 249/ month.

Key stories on business-standard.com are available only to BS Premium subscribers.

Register to read more on Business-Standard.com
Continue
Business Standard
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceHome Loan CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthorPolitics News
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration numberCompliance
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom Payment
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTRajasthan ElectionsTelangana ElectionsMadhya Pradesh ElectionsChhattisgarh ElectionsMizoram ElectionsAssembly Election 2023Lok Sabha Election 2024Budget
SPORTSAsian Games 2023ICC World Cup 2023World Cup 2023 ScheduleWorld Cup 2023 Points Table
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon