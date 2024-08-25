SBI's Dinesh Khara era ends, his successor CS Setty has new challenges

The systems and processes at India’s largest lender, the State Bank of India (SBI), are so rigid that no chairman can make more than a 10 per cent difference to the bank — either for better or worse. In statistics, this is known as standard deviation. Whether the boss is a great banker or an average one is, according to popular industry perception, immaterial.

Dinesh Kumar Khara, the low-profile Delhi School of Economics alumnus, has probably shattered this myth. SBI’s net profit over the last four years, between FY21 and FY24, has been Rs 1.63 trillion — more