Business Standard
Home / Opinion / Columns / SBI's notice to MTNL presents an opportunity for ownership change

SBI's notice to MTNL presents an opportunity for ownership change

With mounting debts and dwindling market share, the need for a decisive government strategy is urgent

MTNL
Premium

Illustration: Binay sinha

A K Bhattacharya
7 min read Last Updated : Oct 08 2024 | 10:53 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Last week, Mahanagar Telephone Nigam Limited (MTNL) was in the news. India’s largest bank, State Bank of India (SBI), informed MTNL that its loan account, with a total debt of Rs 325 crore, had become a non-performing asset (NPA). Both the instalment repayment and interest payment under this account had become overdue after June 30 this year. Since the overdue amount remained uncleared for more than 90 days, SBI classified the loan account as sub-standard. It also warned MTNL that failure to make immediate payment of the overdue sums would lead to the levy of a penal
Disclaimer: These are personal views of the writer. They do not necessarily reflect the opinion of www.business-standard.com or the Business Standard newspaper
Topics : MTNL sbi BS Opinion NPA crisis

What you get on BS Premium?

  • Unlock 30+ premium stories daily hand-picked by our editors, across devices on browser and app.
  • Pick your 5 favourite companies, get a daily email with all news updates on them.
  • Full access to our intuitive epaper - clip, save, share articles from any device; newspaper archives from 2006.
  • Preferential invites to Business Standard events.
  • Curated newsletters on markets, personal finance, policy & politics, start-ups, technology, and more.
VIEW ALL FAQs

Need More Information - write to us at assist@bsmail.in

HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon