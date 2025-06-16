Monday, June 16, 2025 | 10:09 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Opinion / Columns / Scaling manufacturing power: Apple in China, key lessons for India

Scaling manufacturing power: Apple in China, key lessons for India

One company turned China into a manufacturing powerhouse. Now India must ride the diversification wave to do the same

China, Apple, iphone manufacturing in India
premium

Given their focus on profitability, few Indian groups seem willing to invest to build out this supply chain for Apple | Illustration: Binay Sinha

Akash Prakash
7 min read Last Updated : Jun 16 2025 | 10:08 PM IST

Listen to This Article

I am in the middle of reading this fascinating book, Apple in China – The Capture of the World’s Greatest Company. The book has been written by Patrick McGee, a Financial Times journalist based in San Francisco and responsible for covering Apple. The book tells two intersecting stories. First, how Apple moved from being just days away from bankruptcy in 1996 to becoming the most valuable company in the world within a span of 15 years. Second, it traces the contribution Apple has made to transforming China from a third-world, low-skill manufacturing base into the world’s largest and most sophisticated
Disclaimer: These are personal views of the writer. They do not necessarily reflect the opinion of www.business-standard.com or the Business Standard newspaper
Topics : BS Opinion China Apple iphone manufacturing in India
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon