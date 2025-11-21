Friday, November 21, 2025 | 11:19 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Opinion / Columns / Screens are the new mirror: How AI is steadily rewriting our self-image

Screens are the new mirror: How AI is steadily rewriting our self-image

Google's "Nano Banana" trend feels playful, but its soft edits and nostalgic glow reveal how deeply screens now shape our self-image and the way we measure our own faces

screen time and sleep, blue light
premium

The mirror was kinder. It told the truth without asking us to be perfect for it. The screen, for all its glow, is far more unforgiving for it remembers every angle we wish it didn’t. (Photo: AdobeStock)

Ayushi Singh
4 min read Last Updated : Nov 21 2025 | 11:17 PM IST

Listen to This Article

My Instagram feed has recently been looking a little different, yet strangely familiar. Almost every frame shows a woman in a red saree posed against the same warm ochre wall, lit by the same gentle sidelight, her shadow falling in a gentle arc behind her. The faces change, the drapes shift, but the image barely does. Their skin appears cinematically smooth, the colours deepened to a quiet glow, the expression held in that delicate place between candid and composed. It’s as if the photos were taken in a single room, one where the front camera understands exactly what
Disclaimer: These are personal views of the writer. They do not necessarily reflect the opinion of www.business-standard.com or the Business Standard newspaper
Topics : eye culture BS Opinion Screen addiction
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon