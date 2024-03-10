Sensex (    %)
                             
Sebi and RBI take away the punch bowl

Unenviable position: If regulators act ahead, they are criticised as the action is at odds with some people's financial interests; if they don't act, they are blamed for being lax when disaster hits

rbi reserve bank of india
Premium

Debashis Basu
5 min read Last Updated : Mar 10 2024 | 9:48 PM IST
In the past few weeks, India’s top two financial regulators have flexed their muscles to teach market participants some basic lessons in prudence and regulatory compliance. First, the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) imposed business restrictions on Paytm Payments Bank for allegedly violating norms repeatedly over several years. Then, the central bank debarred it from accepting fresh deposits and credit transactions after March 15, which could effectively mean curtains for the bank. On March 4, the RBI imposed an embargo on IIFL Finance’s gold loan business and the next day it banned loans against shares and the IPO (initial public
Disclaimer: These are personal views of the writer. They do not necessarily reflect the opinion of www.business-standard.com or the Business Standard newspaper

SEBI BS Opinion RBI Paytm Payments Bank

First Published: Mar 10 2024 | 9:48 PM IST

