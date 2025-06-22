Seeding the rice success: Technology and policy power India's rise

With an estimated rice production of over 149 million tonnes this year, India has become the world’s largest producer of this most consumed staple cereal, relegating China to second position. India has also been the top rice exporter since 2012, accounting for nearly 40 per cent of the global rice trade. Besides, the government holds a massive rice stock of about 59.5 million tonnes, more than four times the buffer stocking norm of 13.5 million tonnes for this time of the year. Since India is also the world’s second-largest producer, and an established, even if somewhat irregular, exporter of wheat,