Business Standard

Sunday, January 12, 2025 | 10:35 PM ISTEN Hindi

Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Opinion / Columns / Shakeout in smallcaps: Divergence likely within the smallcap universe

Shakeout in smallcaps: Divergence likely within the smallcap universe

The two key market indices, the Nifty 50 and Sensex, peaked on September 27 and are down 11 per cent now

Smallcaps set to post biggest gain in 5 mths
Premium

Illustration: Ajay Mohanty

Debashis Basu Mumbai
5 min read Last Updated : Jan 12 2025 | 10:28 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Last week, the CNX SmallCap 100 index cracked by 7.3 per cent. The last time the index fell more than this was way back in December 2022 (8.33 per cent). Last week’s decline came after months of churning with the index trying, but unable to head higher. With the benefit of hindsight, the index topped in mid-September last year and has been slowly edging its way down, with big declines in the third week of October (down 6.45 per cent) and early November, followed by the sharp fall last week.  The two key market indices, the Nifty 50 and Sensex,
Disclaimer: These are personal views of the writer. They do not necessarily reflect the opinion of www.business-standard.com or the Business Standard newspaper
Topics : Sensex Smallcap Indices Foreign Institutional Investors stock markets BS Opinion

What you get on BS Premium?

  • Unlock 30+ premium stories daily hand-picked by our editors, across devices on browser and app.
  • Pick your 5 favourite companies, get a daily email with all news updates on them.
  • Full access to our intuitive epaper - clip, save, share articles from any device; newspaper archives from 2006.
  • Preferential invites to Business Standard events.
  • Curated newsletters on markets, personal finance, policy & politics, start-ups, technology, and more.
VIEW ALL FAQs

Need More Information - write to us at assist@bsmail.in

HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon