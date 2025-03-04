Sharing in the age of tech sovereignty: A call for collaborative growth

The annual telecom pilgrimage in Barcelona — Mobile World Congress — is special this time, as top global voices from the industry are being heard together for the first time in the Trump 2.0 era. The big names range from the chiefs of Telefonica and China Mobile to Telstra, Telenor, and Bharti Airtel. The tone of the summit was set by Marc Murtra, Telefonica chairman and chief executive officer, on the opening day when he stressed the need for technology and telecom consolidation as a route to better returns. Streamed across the world, the keynote video from the Spanish city