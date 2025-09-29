Monday, September 29, 2025 | 12:10 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Opinion / Columns / Shipbuilding dreams: Subsidies to help but shipyards must be competitive

Shipbuilding dreams: Subsidies to help but shipyards must be competitive

Almost 90% of global cargo moves through the oceans with China, South Korea and Japan dominating the ship building industry aided by considerable support from their governments

Ships
premium

The aggregate throughput of all Indian ports at almost 1,600 million tonnes is less than the cargo a single port handles in some countries.

TNC Rajagopalan
3 min read Last Updated : Sep 29 2025 | 12:07 AM IST

Listen to This Article

Last week, the government approved a package of ₹69,725 crore to revitalise the shipbuilding industry and granted infrastructure status for building large vessels. It is a significant step  forward given the government’s ambitions that India should be among the top five ship building nations in the world by 2047.
 
The financial package includes ₹24,736 crore under the shipbuilding financial assistance scheme (now extended till March 31, 2036), ₹20,000 crore for maritime development fund, ₹19,989 crore under the ship development scheme and ₹4,100 crore for ship breaking credit notes. It aims to improve long-term financing, promote
Disclaimer: These are personal views of the writer. They do not necessarily reflect the opinion of www.business-standard.com or the Business Standard newspaper
Topics : BS Opinion Shipbuilding Shipbuilding sector
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon