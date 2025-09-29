Shipbuilding dreams: Subsidies to help but shipyards must be competitive

Last week, the government approved a package of ₹69,725 crore to revitalise the shipbuilding industry and granted infrastructure status for building large vessels. It is a significant step forward given the government’s ambitions that India should be among the top five ship building nations in the world by 2047.

The financial package includes ₹24,736 crore under the shipbuilding financial assistance scheme (now extended till March 31, 2036), ₹20,000 crore for maritime development fund, ₹19,989 crore under the ship development scheme and ₹4,100 crore for ship breaking credit notes. It aims to improve long-term financing, promote