Business Standard

Friday, January 17, 2025 | 11:40 PM ISTEN Hindi

Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Opinion / Columns / Shivraj Singh Chouhan's Delhi move: A promotion or loss of MP clout?

Shivraj Singh Chouhan's Delhi move: A promotion or loss of MP clout?

In the delicate dance that will accompany the appointment of a new president of the party, Mr Chouhan could be a participant

shivraj singh chauhan
Premium

Illustration: Binay Sinha

Aditi Phadnis
5 min read Last Updated : Jan 17 2025 | 11:37 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Ever since Shivraj Singh Chouhan left Bhopal for Delhi to become agriculture and rural development minister in the Narendra Modi 3.0 government, he’s been feeling a bit lonely. And who can blame him? In theory, his move to Delhi — which was accompanied with tearful goodbyes in Bhopal — was a significant promotion. Together, the two ministries he was given command over Rs 4.15 trillion of the country’s annual Budget.
 
But over the months, with farmers camping at the Delhi border and seeking assurances on agri pricing, it has also become open season for people with little domain knowledge to
Disclaimer: These are personal views of the writer. They do not necessarily reflect the opinion of www.business-standard.com or the Business Standard newspaper
Topics : BS Opinion Shivraj Singh Chouhan Plain politics Agriculture

What you get on BS Premium?

  • Unlock 30+ premium stories daily hand-picked by our editors, across devices on browser and app.
  • Pick your 5 favourite companies, get a daily email with all news updates on them.
  • Full access to our intuitive epaper - clip, save, share articles from any device; newspaper archives from 2006.
  • Preferential invites to Business Standard events.
  • Curated newsletters on markets, personal finance, policy & politics, start-ups, technology, and more.
VIEW ALL FAQs

Need More Information - write to us at assist@bsmail.in

HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon