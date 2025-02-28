Sinner ain't sinning? Doping ban raises concerns for Indian sponsors

Jannik Sinner has won the past two tennis Grand Slams, but less than a month after his Australian Open victory, he is the talk of tennis for a different reason: Agreeing to a doping deal that has led to a three-month ban. Sinner endorses many brands, including Gucci, Rolex, Nike, Lavazza, La Roche-Posay, and De Cecco. Despite the ban, not one of these brands has withdrawn its sponsorship of the “tainted” Sinner.

In stark contrast, tennis star Maria Sharapova lost several major sponsors after admitting that she failed a drug test at the Australian Open, back in January 2016. The