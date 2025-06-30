Slashing food tariffs: NITI's push for US mkt access may hurt food security

The key lesson is that once a country legally commits to low or zero tariffs, regaining flexibility is very difficult and expensive. Temporary surpluses should not justify permanent tariff cuts in core farm products. The NITI Aayog paper overlooks th

A recent NITI Aayog paper recommends sweeping tariff cuts on a range of agricultural imports from the United States — including rice, dairy, poultry, corn, apples, almonds, and genetically-modified soya — as part of the proposed India-US Free Trade Agreement. The paper, titled “Promoting India-US Agricultural Trade under the new US Trade Regime,” was published in May. We look at its key recommendations and what they could mean for India’s food security. Let’s start with rice — India’s staple food across states. Rice: The paper suggests scrapping import tariffs on US rice, as India already exports large amounts