Monday, June 30, 2025 | 11:19 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Finance / Personal Finance / Buying a home? Consider co-ownership, check well-connected suburbs

Buying a home? Consider co-ownership, check well-connected suburbs

Prepay other loans and get a co-applicant to improve loan amount eligibility

Home Loan, Loan, Home, House
premium

If your goal is over seven years away, consider systematic investment plans in equity funds. (Photo: Shutterstock)

Sanjeev Sinha
4 min read Last Updated : Jun 30 2025 | 11:18 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Buying a house in a state capital has become challenging, even for those in the top 5 per cent income bracket, according to a recent media report. 
Prospective homebuyers can consider the following strategies to improve affordability. 
Real estate strategies  Shift to suburbs: Peripheral locations often offer more affordable options. “Infrastructure improvements like new Metro lines and highways mean there is no compromise on future returns,” says Ravi Shankar Singh, managing director, residential services, Colliers India.
 
However, avoid areas lacking essential amenities. “Ensure that schools, hospitals, and retail (shops) are available nearby,” says Anupam Rastogi, cofounder and chief business officer,
Topics : Personal Finance Your money housing loan The Smart Investor
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon