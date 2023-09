These are personal views of the writer. They do not necessarily reflect the opinion of www.business-standard.com or the Business Standard newspaper

The growing market for Indian cinema

India's growth rate and the sanctity of GDP deflator

AI can transform school education, minimise drudgery to improve quality

Housing inventory overhang lowest in 5 years on the back of robust sales

Urban Company to have 30% women in leadership, senior roles by 2025

Housing sales clocked a record of Rs 3.47 trillion in FY23: Anarock

Tata Capital to LIC Housing finance: Companies to raise funds from markets

To read the full story, subscribe to BS Premium now, at just Rs 249/ month.

Key stories on business-standard.com are available only to BS Premium subscribers.

Register to read more on Business-Standard.com