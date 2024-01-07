Smarter and better with AI: What is coming to your phone in 2024

Smartphones are getting smarter. This year our inseparable devices will become better as companies integrate generative artificial intelligence (GenAI) in the software. GenAI can do much more for consumers in ways that smartphones without the technology may soon become obsolete.



Some features and various apps already use AI put up in a Cloud service, but not the phone’s operating system itself. Now such devices will have GenAI – a type of AI technology that can produce various types of content, including text, imagery, and audio – preinstalled. AI will not need a download from an app store.



Consider how things