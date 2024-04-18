Business Standard
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             

Snatching decline from the jaws of growth

If enforced, the law of Standing Orders will bureaucratise India's most dynamic sector

It sector, bangalore, corporate,
Premium

Illustration: Binay Sinha

K P Krishnan
6 min read Last Updated : Apr 18 2024 | 10:32 PM IST
India’s information technology (IT) capital has been in the newspapers for the wrong reasons. Shortages of drinking water dominated the headlines, and there are signs of labour unrest in the IT/IT-enabled services (ITeS) sector. A new workers’ union called Karnataka State IT/ITeS Employees Union (KITU) has demanded that the state government do away with the longstanding exemption, given to IT/ITeS establishments, from the Industrial Employment (Standing Orders) Act, 1946. Karnataka has nearly 2 million workers engaged in the IT/ITeS sector, and it seems that about 10,000 are members of KITU.
 
The union said that the exemption allowed employers to flout
Disclaimer: These are personal views of the writer. They do not necessarily reflect the opinion of www.business-standard.com or the Business Standard newspaper
Topics : BS Opinion information technology Employment in India economic growth

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Apr 18 2024 | 10:32 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Live UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayLatest News LiveLok Sabha Polls LIVEVodafone Idea FPO OpensPSEB 10th Result 2024 OutGoogle Lays-offIPL Points Table 2024IPL 2024 ScheduleBudget 2024
To read the full story, subscribe to BS Premium now, at just Rs 249/ month.

Key stories on business-standard.com are available only to BS Premium subscribers.

Register to read more on Business-Standard.com
Continue
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon