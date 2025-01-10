Sovereign artificial intelligence: A strategic imperative for coming wave

The age of artificial intelligence (AI) is here, with AI representing a major strategic opportunity and a national security imperative.

While India’s digital and innovation economy is growing thrice as fast as the rest of the economy, with the aim of reaching a size of $1 trillion soon, the central government under Prime Minister Narendra Modi has invested in both semiconductors and AI.

AI has seen remarkable growth in recent years: Compared with 2018, when a 340 million-parameter model was considered “big”, ChatGPT today has 1.8 trillion parameters, Gemini 1.5 trillion, and China’s DeepSeek 240 billion.

But this truly remarkable