Space research: Glory and beyond

As you read this column, India’s first space-based solar observatory Aditya-L1 is just hours from reaching the Sun-Earth Lagrange point 1. If successful, this mission will not only add to the global understanding of our nearest star and space weather but also showcase the country’s scientific and technological prowess, as it involves complex manoeuvres and instruments to observe the solar atmosphere from a unique vantage point.

After an indelible 2023 for the Indian Space Research Organisation (Isro), the new year, too, kicked off on a strong note. In a bid to unlock the secrets of high-energy processes in stellar and