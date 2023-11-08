Sensex (0.05%)
Stabilising the talent battle

CEOs grappling with talent challenges could draw inspiration from the structured transfer window system used in European football leagues

CEO, India Inc
Premium

Representative image

Kanika Datta
5 min read Last Updated : Nov 08 2023 | 9:17 PM IST
Moonlighting policies, “boomerang employees”, no-poaching agreements, a tense exchange of accusatory letters between airline chiefs.... All these are symptoms that managing talent at the top-end of white collar jobs in this era of accelerated job hopping is no longer an organisational headache but a permanent migraine.

Low-cost airline newbie Akasa discovered this the hard way last month when 43 of its 450-odd pilots left abruptly for recent Tata group acquisition Air India Express without serving their full notice periods. Fearing a shutdown, Akasa’s CEO wrote a stiff letter to Air India Express accusing it of violating government policies that mandate a notice period of six to 12 months (the AI Express CEO replied in kind).

A month before, Akasa had approached the
First Published: Nov 08 2023 | 9:17 PM IST

LinkedIN Icon