Wednesday, May 07, 2025 | 11:50 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Opinion / Columns / State rankings 2025: A closer look at assumptions and indicators

State rankings 2025: A closer look at assumptions and indicators

The report ranks performance of states in terms of 7 pillars - namely, economic, fiscal, financial, infrastructural, social, governance, and environment - and works out composite index to rank states

Chart
Premium

Illustration: Binay Sinha

M Govinda Rao
6 min read Last Updated : May 07 2025 | 11:43 PM IST

Listen to This Article

The report on the performance ranking of states for 2025, prepared by Care Edge Ratings — a subsidiary of Care Ratings — has received wide media coverage since its recent release. Although the report was produced by a private rating agency, it was accorded a measure of official status through a foreword by the CEO of NITI Aayog.
 
The report ranks the performance of states in terms of seven pillars — namely, economic, fiscal, financial, infrastructural, social, governance, and environment — and works out a composite index to rank the states. This is the second edition of the report by
Disclaimer: These are personal views of the writer. They do not necessarily reflect the opinion of www.business-standard.com or the Business Standard newspaper
Topics : BS Opinion economy Indian Economy

What you get on BS Premium?

  • Unlock 30+ premium stories daily hand-picked by our editors, across devices on browser and app.
  • Pick your favourite companies, get a daily email with all news updates on them.
  • Full access to our intuitive epaper - clip, save, share articles from any device; newspaper archives from 2006.
  • Preferential invites to Business Standard events.
  • Curated newsletters on markets, personal finance, policy & politics, start-ups, technology, and more.
VIEW ALL FAQs

Need More Information - write to us at assist@bsmail.in

HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon