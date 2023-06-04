close

Unsubscribe to continue

This is a subscriber only feature Subscribe Now to get daily updates on WhatsApp

Status quo on rate, but will the stance change?

We have come to the end of the rate-hike cycle. The speculation is on the timing of the first rate cut. It won't happen anytime soon

Tamal Bandyopadhyay
RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das
Premium

RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das

7 min read Last Updated : Jun 04 2023 | 2:30 PM IST
Follow Us
In May 2022, Reserve Bank of India (RBI) Governor Shaktikanta Das said in an interview that expectations of a rate hike in the next policy meeting were a no-brainer since inflation was a major area of concern even as economic recovery was steady and gaining traction.
This was weeks after the first rate hike in the current round, from 4 per cent to 4.40 per cent, in an off-cycle meeting of the Monetary Policy Committee (MPC). It happened barely 12 hours before the US Federal Reserve raised its policy rate by 50 basis points (bps), the highest in 22 years, to tackle the worst inflation in four decades. In the US, the decision to raise the rate followed a 25 bps hike in March 2022, a first since late 2019. One bps is a hundredth of a percentage point.
Last month, the Federal Reserve announced its 10th interest rate hike in just little over a year, taking the Fed funds rate to a target range of 5 per cent-5.25 per cent. Even though the minutes of the F
Or
Disclaimer: These are personal views of the writer. They do not necessarily reflect the opinion of www.business-standard.com or the Business Standard newspaper

Also Read

RBI MPC: Here is what experts have to say about the policy announcement

RBI hikes repo rate by 35 bps to 6.25%, cuts FY23 GDP forecast to 6.8%

RBI MPC: When and where to watch policy announcement by Shaktikanta Das

RBI Monetary Policy: Repo rate up by 25 bps, FY23 inflation pegged at 6.5%

MPC lowers projection for inflation, raises growth outlook a bit in FY24

Is the foreign banking landscape changing in India?

From inclusive banking to inclusive insurance

The great banking rescue of a doomed realty project

A week in a PSU banker's life

The HR ailment of public sector banks

Manipur, Northeast, New Delhi

Lines on the map

The reason for ritual

The world that awaits us

Shadows on sweet spot: Manufacturing grew the least among sectors in FY23

Topics : Reserve Bank of India Shaktikanta Das Interest rate hike

First Published: Jun 04 2023 | 2:30 PM IST

Latest News

View More

Manipur, Northeast, New Delhi

Rapid Action Force, Manipur violence, Imphal
7 min read

Best of BS Opinion: Shadows on sweet spot, world that awaits us, and more

manufacturing
2 min read

Lines on the map

India-Bangladesh border
5 min read

The reason for ritual

Sengol
5 min read

The world that awaits us

artificial intelligence, Ai
4 min read

Most Popular

Explore News

IPL 2023Narendra ModiAmit ShahRahul GandhiYogi AdityanathISROBJPNitin GadkariCoronavirus UpdateElections 2023

COVID-19

PM holds Covid meeting amid renewed concerns, says 'pandemic far from over'Serum Institute tops profit charts among unlisted firms amid Covid war

Personal Finance

Personal finance 101 from an industry veteranIntroduce personal finance lessons in college: BJP MP in Parliament

Virtual Reality

Meta now allows Quest users to tap, swipe in VR without controllersMeta to acquire VR startup 'Within' after favourable court ruling

Environment

Himanta Biswa Sarma launches Mission Lifestyle for Environment in AssamSerious failure of Jharkhand to prevent environmental lawlessness, says NGT
To read the full story, subscribe to BS Premium now, at just Rs 249/ month.

Key stories on business-standard.com are available only to BS Premium subscribers. Already a BS Premium subscriber?LOGIN NOW

Register to read more on Business-Standard.com
Continue
Business Standard
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceIncome Tax CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthorPolitics News
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration numberCompliance
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom Payment
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiB2B ConnectiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTAssembly Elections 2023BudgetBudget with BSKarnataka Election 2023Elections
SPORTSIPL 2023Cricket News
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
Facebook IconTwitter IconLinkedIN IconYouTube IconTelegram IconRSS Icon