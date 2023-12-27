Sensex (    %)
                        
Storage: New challenge for renewables

Implementation of storage for India's green transition clearly emerges as the new challenge for the renewables vision

Vinayak Chatterjee
6 min read Last Updated : Dec 27 2023 | 10:58 PM IST
Renewables accounted for a remarkable 83 per cent of the world’s power generation capacity addition in 2022, spearheaded by wind and solar. However, the mainstreaming of renewables has cast the spotlight on their inherent challenges — that they are intermittent and variable. The solution is energy “storage”, which is set to grow at 23 per cent per annum. While China and the US are expected to drive around 60 per cent of these additions, India presents an intriguing scenario. Despite being projected to have the world’s third-largest renewable energy capacity by 2030, India is likely to be fifth in terms
Disclaimer: These are personal views of the writer. They do not necessarily reflect the opinion of www.business-standard.com or the Business Standard newspaper

Topics : BS Opinion Renewables markets solar energy PLI scheme Ministry of Power

First Published: Dec 27 2023 | 10:58 PM IST

