Sensex (    %)
                        
Nifty (    %)
                        
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                        
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                        
Nifty Bank (    %)
                        

Strategic thinking in public finance

We need to attain sustained small primary surpluses

Strategic thinking in public finance
Premium

Illustration: Binay Sinha

Ajay Shah
5 min read Last Updated : Feb 01 2024 | 11:28 PM IST
Given the limitations of GDP measurement in India, measures such as the interest payment to revenue receipts (IP/RR) ratio are desirable. About 40 per cent of revenue receipts now go to interest payments. In the world of corporate finance, the term “operational leverage” is used to convey the pressure of locked-in payments that are akin to debt-servicing obligations. Indian public finance faces overt leverage (which demands debt servicing) and operational leverage (commitments to pay wages and pensions), which limits the room for manoeuvre.
 
Every borrower runs the risk of falling into a “debt trap”: Where debt is repaid through borrowing.
Disclaimer: These are personal views of the writer. They do not necessarily reflect the opinion of www.business-standard.com or the Business Standard newspaper

Also Read

Budget 2024: How govt keeps Budget a secret until finance minister's speech

Budget 2024: Political reactions pour in ahead of Sitharaman's speech

Budget 2024: What the nation wants from Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman

Budget 2024: Here are 5 lesser-known facts about the Union Budget of India

Interim Budget 2024: Defence budget under Modi govt from 2014-2023

Interim Budget 2024-25: Health gets an approval but awaits a boost

FM Sitharaman's interim Budget tries to focus on achieving long-term growth

Interim Budget: Focus on infrastructure growth sets stage for Viksit Bharat

Interim Budget 2024-25: Conservative, consistent and inclusive

Interim Budget: Govt remains steady in its course and its objectives

Topics : Finance Bill BS Opinion Public funding Budget

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Feb 01 2024 | 11:28 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Live UpdatesBudget 2024 LIVE UpdatesStocks To Watch on Budget DayLatest News LiveGold-Silver Price TodayBudget 2024 | Income TaxIndia vs England 2nd Test Playing 11Ambuja Cements Q3 resultsAdani Enterprises Q3 ResultsBudget 2024
To read the full story, subscribe to BS Premium now, at just Rs 249/ month.

Key stories on business-standard.com are available only to BS Premium subscribers.

Register to read more on Business-Standard.com
Continue
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon