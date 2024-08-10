Studying the self

Back in the 1950s and 1960s, when the world was black and white, a reclusive nanny walked the streets of New York and Chicago. There was nothing unusual about her, except that she always carried a camera, a Rolleiflex, with her. A keen observer of the world, she would consistently capture its transient moments on film.

It was a hobby she pursued during her outings with the children in her charge. At times, she would take off on longer excursions, travelling around the world, camera in hand: India, the Philippines, Thailand, Vietnam, Malaysia, Hong Kong, Singapore, Yemen, Egypt,