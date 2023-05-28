close

Unsubscribe to continue

This is a subscriber only feature Subscribe Now to get daily updates on WhatsApp

Suggestions of influential persons on trade policy and their scrutiny

The government is keen on giving incentives for exports but is also keen on justification on the basis of export performance

TNC Rajagopalan
trade, trade deals
Premium

Photo: Bloomberg

3 min read Last Updated : May 28 2023 | 10:43 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

“India needs to cultivate an overall narrative of trade optimism that goes beyond numbers”, say Abhishek Manu Singhvi, a well-known lawyer and Member of Parliament in Rajya Sabha who heads the Parliamentary Standing Committee on Commerce and Pradeep Mehta, a well known expert on international trade matters and the chief of CUTS (Consumer Unity and Trust Society) International, in an article that appeared on Friday in a leading financial daily.
The other suggestions of the authors include promotion of exports, control of non-essential imports and encouraging their domestic manufacture, production linked incentive (PLI) scheme for manufacturing marine containers, better dissemination of information regarding standards and certification requirements involved in Free Trade Agreements (FTA), intellectual property financing and leveraging, reviewing the recent moves to reduce export incentives, reducing logistics costs and so on. The high stature of the aut
Or
Disclaimer: These are personal views of the writer. They do not necessarily reflect the opinion of www.business-standard.com or the Business Standard newspaper

Also Read

RBI MPC: Here is what experts have to say about the policy announcement

RBI hikes repo rate by 35 bps to 6.25%, cuts FY23 GDP forecast to 6.8%

RBI MPC: When and where to watch policy announcement by Shaktikanta Das

RBI Monetary Policy: Repo rate up by 25 bps, FY23 inflation pegged at 6.5%

MPC lowers projection for inflation, raises growth outlook a bit in FY24

At 5.74% CAGR, exports growth dismal in last nine years

Challenging SC judgment on validity of pre-import condition may not succeed

MOOWR scheme made less attractive

Trade resents losses due to government's faults

DGFT should make good notable omissions

Class action: Sameness of interest is a given

The darkness of trivialization

Better numbers in private projects

Video calls will soon be 3D meetings

Is the foreign banking landscape changing in India?

Topics : India economy Policy

First Published: May 28 2023 | 10:43 PM IST

Latest News

View More

Suggestions of influential persons on trade policy and their scrutiny

trade, trade deals
3 min read

Class action: Sameness of interest is a given

Real Estate, Realty sector, Construction, Realty
3 min read

The darkness of trivialization

Rupee, Indian Rupee, Indian currency
5 min read

Fighting climate change

Amazon rainforest, Amazon burning, forest fire, climate change
3 min read

Better numbers in private projects

economy, india economy
5 min read

Most Popular

Is the foreign banking landscape changing in India?

banks, loans, bank regulations, fintech
8 min read

Video calls will soon be 3D meetings

Video call, meeting, technolohy
3 min read

The darkness of trivialization

Rupee, Indian Rupee, Indian currency
5 min read

Class action: Sameness of interest is a given

Real Estate, Realty sector, Construction, Realty
3 min read

Better numbers in private projects

economy, india economy
5 min read

Explore News

IPL 2023Narendra ModiAmit ShahRahul GandhiYogi AdityanathISROBJPNitin GadkariCoronavirus UpdateElections 2023

COVID-19

PM holds Covid meeting amid renewed concerns, says 'pandemic far from over'Serum Institute tops profit charts among unlisted firms amid Covid war

Personal Finance

Personal finance 101 from an industry veteranIntroduce personal finance lessons in college: BJP MP in Parliament

Virtual Reality

Meta now allows Quest users to tap, swipe in VR without controllersMeta to acquire VR startup 'Within' after favourable court ruling

Environment

Himanta Biswa Sarma launches Mission Lifestyle for Environment in AssamSerious failure of Jharkhand to prevent environmental lawlessness, says NGT
To read the full story, subscribe to BS Premium now, at just Rs 249/ month.

Key stories on business-standard.com are available only to BS Premium subscribers. Already a BS Premium subscriber?LOGIN NOW

Register to read more on Business-Standard.com
Continue
Business Standard
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceIncome Tax CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthorPolitics News
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration number
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom Payment
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiB2B ConnectiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTAssembly Elections 2023BudgetBudget with BSKarnataka Election 2023Elections
SPORTSIPL 2023Cricket News
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
Facebook IconTwitter IconLinkedIN IconYouTube IconTelegram IconRSS Icon