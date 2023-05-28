Suggestions of influential persons on trade policy and their scrutiny

Disclaimer: These are personal views of the writer. They do not necessarily reflect the opinion of www.business-standard.com or the Business Standard newspaper
“India needs to cultivate an overall narrative of trade optimism that goes beyond numbers”, say Abhishek Manu Singhvi, a well-known lawyer and Member of Parliament in Rajya Sabha who heads the Parliamentary Standing Committee on Commerce and Pradeep Mehta, a well known expert on international trade matters and the chief of CUTS (Consumer Unity and Trust Society) International, in an article that appeared on Friday in a leading financial daily.
The other suggestions of the authors include promotion of exports, control of non-essential imports and encouraging their domestic manufacture, production linked incentive (PLI) scheme for manufacturing marine containers, better dissemination of information regarding standards and certification requirements involved in Free Trade Agreements (FTA), intellectual property financing and leveraging, reviewing the recent moves to reduce export incentives, reducing logistics costs and so on. The high stature of the aut
TO READ THE FULL STORY, SUBSCRIBE NOW NOW AT JUST RS 249 A MONTH.
Subscribe To Insights
Key stories on business-standard.com are available to premium subscribers only.Already a BS Premium subscriber? Log in NOW
What you get on Business Standard Premium?
- Unlock 30+ premium stories daily hand-picked by our editors, across devices on browser and app.
- Pick your 5 favourite companies, get a daily email with all news updates on them.
- Full access to our intuitive epaper - clip, save, share articles from any device; newspaper archives from 2006.
- Preferential invites to Business Standard events.
- Curated newsletters on markets, personal finance, policy & politics, start-ups, technology, and more.
Or